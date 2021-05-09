Allworth Financial LP Has $120,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

NYSE:GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

