Allworth Financial LP Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $51.63 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.