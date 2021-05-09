Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 139.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in United Airlines by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 372,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 930.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 366,874 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

