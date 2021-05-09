Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

