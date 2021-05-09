Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.80.

ADS opened at $124.87 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

