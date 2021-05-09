Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Given New $890.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $890.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE Y opened at $729.80 on Friday. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $434.53 and a fifty-two week high of $737.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.85 and a 200-day moving average of $617.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.