Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $735.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $598.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.38 and its 200-day moving average is $534.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

