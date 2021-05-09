Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $598.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $572.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.