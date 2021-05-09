Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Up 32.1% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $346,691.85 and approximately $87.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00248498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.91 or 0.01218943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.00780856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.24 or 1.00197567 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

