Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.12 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $498.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

