Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

