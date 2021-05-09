Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

Shares of Airgain stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $21.51. 97,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $215.16 million, a PE ratio of -97.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

