Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 606,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

