Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.97 and a 200 day moving average of €4.75.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

