Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.89.

AC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.92. 3,066,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.