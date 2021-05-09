AgJunction (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.50 million during the quarter.

AJX stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. AgJunction has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.

AgJunction Company Profile

AgJunction Inc develops, sells, and licenses hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer precision guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for off-road markets with application to farming operations, such as tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

