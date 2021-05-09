AgJunction (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.50 million during the quarter.

AJX stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. AgJunction has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.

AgJunction Inc develops, sells, and licenses hardware and software solutions for precision agriculture applications worldwide. Its products and solutions offer precision guidance and positioning, autosteering, and machine automation for off-road markets with application to farming operations, such as tilling, planting, spraying, and harvesting.

