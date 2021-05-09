Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

