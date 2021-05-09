Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 462,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $205,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Shares of A opened at $133.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

