Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

