AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 124,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,495. AerSale has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

