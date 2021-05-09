AECOM (ACM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACM opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

