AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 138.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 238.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $93,398,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $260.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.24 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

