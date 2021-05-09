AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

