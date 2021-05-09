AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

