AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

