AE Wealth Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

