Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.58

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 276824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$677.21 million and a PE ratio of -37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.