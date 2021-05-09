Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

ADBE stock opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

