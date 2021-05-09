ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $211.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

