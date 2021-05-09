Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

