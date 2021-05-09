AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $40.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of AHCO opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

