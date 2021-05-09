Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

