Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 731,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

