Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

