Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.