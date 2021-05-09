Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.14 on Friday. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

