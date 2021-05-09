Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

ADN stock opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$325.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$12.85 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

