AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

