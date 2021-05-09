AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,808,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,097. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.