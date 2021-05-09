Aavegotchi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.52 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $58.12 million and $48.52 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00085655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00067971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00104861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.00783322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.29 or 0.09094990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

