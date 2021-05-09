A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

