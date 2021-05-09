9,417 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

