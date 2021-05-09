9,000 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $45.08 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.