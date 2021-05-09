85 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $496.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

