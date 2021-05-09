8,230 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 72,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

