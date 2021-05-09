74,807 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,807 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.53 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

