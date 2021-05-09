74,062 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 306,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.