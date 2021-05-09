$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $71.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.22 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $72.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $290.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.15 million to $292.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.77 million, with estimates ranging from $299.89 million to $326.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 616,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

