$68.60 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post sales of $68.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $328.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USWS remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 885,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,456. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

