553 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

